There have been several rounds of storms impacting the region over the last week. The impact of those rounds of precipitation have shown up in the latest update of U.S. Drought Monitor. Parts of the area have now been downgraded from the moderate drought classification to abnormally dry. More rounds of rain are expected as the current wave of heat impacting the Valley breaks down.

What has changed in the July 27 update to the drought monitor in the Youngstown area?

The side-by-side comparison below shows the changes in the drought monitor. There has been a decrease in area considered to be in a moderate drought and abnormally dry between the update from July 20 and July 27. Slide the bar below to the right to see the July 20 update and to the left to see the update released today, Thursday, July 27.

Side-by-side comparison of July 20 and July 27 drought monitor update. Slide the bar below to the right to see the July 20 update and to the left to see the update released today, Thursday, July 27.

The biggest improvements over the previous week were in Trumbull and Mercer counties. There has been a 93.81% drop in percentage of Trumbull County considered in a moderate drought. In Mercer County, there has been a 72.52% drop in percentage of the county considered in a moderate drought. However, there are still parts of both counties considered in a moderate drought and the majority of both counties remain classified as abnormally dry.

Lawrence County has also had some improvements to the drought conditions. The percentage of Lawrence County considered in a moderate drought in the July 20 drought monitor update was 28.11%. That number is now down to 0% and there was a 56.48% drop in percentage of Lawrence County considered abnormally dry.

Below is a look at the percentage of each county considered abnormally dry and in a moderate drought between the July 20 and July 27 drought monitor update.

County Drought Monitor Update Date % of county considered Abnormally Dry % of county considered in Moderate Drought Trumbull July 20, 2023 100% 97.1% July 27, 2023 97.1% 3.29% 2.9% Drop 93.81% Drop Mahoning July 20, 2023 100% 88.65% July 27, 2023 100% 76.85% No Change 11.8% Drop Columbiana July 20, 2023 100% 41.14% July 27, 2023 83.87% 41.14% 16.13% Drop No Change Mercer July 20, 2023 100% 100% July 27, 2023 100% 27.48% No Change 72.52% Drop Lawrence July 20, 2023 100% 28.11% July 27, 2023 43.52% 0% 56.48% Drop 28.11% Drop Comparison of percentages of each county considered abnormally dry or in moderate drought between the July 20, 2023 and July 27, 2023 update to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

How much rain has fallen across the Youngstown area over the last 7 days?

The heaviest rain over the previous seven days has fallen over Trumbull and Mercer counties. A general two to four inches of rain fell across those two counties between July 20 and July 27. There are pockets where radar estimates around more than four inches of rain falling across the northern borders of Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Rainfall estimates over the previous seven days were also elevated in Lawrence county, where estimates are generally between two to three inches across the county. Radar estimated totals over the July 20 to July 27 stretch were much lower across most of Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

Radar estimated rainfall between July 20, 2023 and July 27, 2023.

What impact did recent rain have on rainfall deficits across the Youngstown area?

With the exception of Mercer County, the areas showing rainfall deficits over the pervious 30 days lines up pretty closely with areas still considered under a moderate drought. Deficits range from around a tenth of an inch to around an inch and a half across parts of Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

Rainfall deficit over the previous 30 days, ending July 27, 2023.

A different way to look at this is the percentage of what is considered normal rainfall areas received over the previous 30 days. That map also lines up pretty well with the July 27 drought monitor update, except across Mercer County. Most of Mahoning and Columbiana counties have received only between 60% – 90% of normal rainfall over the previous 30 days, ending July 27, 2023.

Communities across Trumbull, Mercer and Lawrence counties have seen more than what is considered normal rainfall in the previous 30 days. In those areas are several pockets having received more than 150% to nearly 200% (double) the normal rainfall over the previous 30-day stretch, ending July 27, 2023.

Percent of normal rainfall over the previous 30 days, ending July 27, 2023.

Even with the recent surplus in spots, the official climate reporting site at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Trumbull County continues to show a slight deficit for 2023 compared to normal. As of July 27 total rain at the Vienna, Ohio airport sits at 23.43″, a deficit compared to normal rainfall by July 27 of just under a half inch.

2023 rainfall stats at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport as of July 27, 2023

Will there be more improvement to the abnormally dry conditions over the next two weeks in the Youngstown area?

We are forecasting more rain for the Valley to kick off the final weekend of July 2023. But after that round of weekend rain, we are watching for a stretch of some drier and cooler days.

Rainfall chances Friday, July 28, 2023, through Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

While the rain chances are not numerous, rain that can develop and move through the region Friday and Saturday, July 28 & 29, has the potential to be heavy with abundant moisture in the region.

Looking ahead, the 8-14 day precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows our area in the equal chances category. That means there isn’t a statistical leaning in the model data to above or below normal precipitation over the Valley. There is a lean toward drier conditions nearby, in the southwestern Great Lakes region.