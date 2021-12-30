Are you ready to see some sunshine? Our part of the country is known for cloudy days, especially this time of the year. We are ending the month with cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Take a look at your holiday weekend forecast here.

A typical December will feature, on average, three clear days, five partly cloudy days and 23 cloudy days. The cloudy days are traditionally higher through the winter months.

The number of days during December in 2021 is running very close to normal. That means it has been cloudy most of the month here in Youngstown, Ohio.

As of Dec. 30, 2021, we have picked up one clear day, six partly cloudy days and 23 cloudy days. The 31st is looking cloudy too. In the end, December 2021 should wrap up with one clear day, six partly cloudy days and 24 cloudy days.

We will end the month with one extra cloudy day compared to the normal.