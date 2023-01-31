Anyone who has lived in Youngstown for a winter knows that most days are cloudy. In fact, during the winter months (December – February), Youngstown averages 66 cloudy days, which is 73.3% of the time.

Overall, Youngstown averages 205 cloudy days per year. In other words, on average, the skies over Youngstown are cloudy around 56% of the time. This makes the Valley one of the cloudiest places in the United States.

Annual mean number of cloudy days from sunrise to sunset across the continental United States. This chart was produced using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Notice that the number of cloudy days in Buffalo, Cleveland and Youngstown is on par with what people experience in Seattle.

How cloudy has it been this winter?

The months of December and January have been above average in terms of precipitation, but what about clouds?

In December 2022, there were 23 cloudy days, which is right on the number for the average amount of cloudy days. The month of January also averages 23 cloudy days, but there have been 24 cloudy days this month which means that Youngstown has been slightly more cloudy than normal.

Thankfully, the average amount of cloudy days begins to decrease in February and will decrease until August.

Month Clear Days Partly Cloudy Days Cloudy Days January 3 5 23 February 3 5 20 March 5 6 20 April 5 7 18 May 6 8 17 June 6 12 12 July 7 13 11 August 7 12 12 September 7 10 13 October 8 8 15 November 3 6 21 December 3 5 23 Annual 63 97 205 Average number of clear, partly cloudy and cloudy days in Youngstown, Ohio per year.

The day with the most amount of clear days is in October with 8, but the month with the least amount of cloudy days is in July with 11.

Hang in there people, there is more sunshine on the way soon!