Gusty wind with a few shower through morning

Cooler through your Friday afternoon - Falling into the 30's

Friday: Chance for showers early. Gusty wind through morning. (30%)

High: 42(Early – Falling into the 30’s)



Friday night: Scattered clouds. Colder.

Low: 25



Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. Mixing with snow into Saturday night. Watching storm track… (70% PM)

High: 43 Low: 25



Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower early. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 31



Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30



Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower. (20%)

High: 52 Low: 36



Wednesday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 33



Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower/flurry. (20%).

High: 37 Low: 30