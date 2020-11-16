Gusty wind will continue into the early morning

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy.
High: 43 Low: 33
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to now snow accumulation expected. (60%)
Low: 33
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 39 Low: 33
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers early morning in snowbelt. (30% AM)
High: 39 Low: 27
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 31
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 44
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 45
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for an isolated shower early. (20% AM)
High: 59 Low: 47