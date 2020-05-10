Gusty showers through the evening

TONIGHT: Scattered showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms early. Gusty winds possible. Turning colder with rain or snow showers possible overnight. (90%)
Low: 38
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Isolated sprinkles in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 47
MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cold with frost or freeze likely.
Low: 33
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 52
WEDNESDAY: A few clouds. Areas of frost early.
High: 59 Low: 31
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers developing. (60%)
High: 67 Low: 40
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 74 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 77 Low: 56
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 57