Gusty showers through the evening

TONIGHT: Scattered showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms early. Gusty winds possible. Turning colder with rain or snow showers possible overnight. (90%)

Low: 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Isolated sprinkles in the afternoon. (30%)

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cold with frost or freeze likely.

Low: 33

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds. Areas of frost early.

High: 59 Low: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers developing. (60%)

High: 67 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 74 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 77 Low: 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 57