Gusty showers possible through morning

Weather

Colder temperatures return for your Tuesday

OVERNIGHT: Showers developing. Small chance for thunder toward morning. Gusty wind developing. (70%)
Low: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers with the chance for thunder early. Turning colder with a chance for showers into the afternoon. Small chance for a snowflake as temperatures fall. (40%)
High: 45(Falling) Low: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Decreasing clouds and colder. (20%)
Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle late day. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Rain showers. (70%)
High: 56 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 61 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Scattered showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 41

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 40

