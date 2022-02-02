YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local grocery stores have been packed as people try to stock up on last-minute items before the impending storm hits the Valley.

Long lines formed at the South Avenue Sparkle Market all day Wednesday.

Joe Vitullo of Sparkle Market said they’ve seen about three to four times more customers than usual.

“People are preparing for this upcoming storm, basically grabbing all the essentials: bread, milk, eggs, whatever they can get their hands on right now because supplies are limited,” said Vitullo.

The store expects to continue to be busy through the evening and plans to continue to do its best to keep store shelves stocked.