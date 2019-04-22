Great weather tonight - Tracking storms for your Tuesday Video

*The Lyrid Meteor Shower is peaking:

Look to the northeast after sunset. The weather looks perfect!

Weather Headlines:

- Dry weather overnight

- Lows in the low 50's

- Clouds increase Tuesday

- Warming toward 70

- Showers or storms developing through midday

- Scattered showers or storms afternoon

- Some storms may be strong

- Gusty wind and hail possible

- Dry weather returns Tuesday night

- Great weather with more sun Wednesday

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts