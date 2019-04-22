Weather

Great weather tonight - Tracking storms for your Tuesday

Isolated strong storm possible Tuesday

*The Lyrid Meteor Shower is peaking:
  Look to the northeast after sunset.  The weather looks perfect!

Weather Headlines:
- Dry weather overnight
- Lows in the low 50's
- Clouds increase Tuesday
- Warming toward 70
- Showers or storms developing through midday
- Scattered showers or storms afternoon
- Some storms may be strong
- Gusty wind and hail possible
- Dry weather returns Tuesday night
- Great weather with more sun Wednesday

