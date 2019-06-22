Great weather this weekend

FORECAST:
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 48
Saturday night: Mainly clear.
Low: 50
Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 50
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower early. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 68
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 62
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 64
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Small risk for an Isolated shower.
(20%)
High: 85 Low: 65