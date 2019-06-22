Great weather this weekend

Weather

Low humidity and more sun Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:     

Saturday:  Partly or mostly sunny.  
High:  74  Low: 48

Saturday night:  Mainly clear.
Low:  50

Sunday:  Partly or mostly sunny.
High:  80  Low: 50

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  83  Low: 62

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower early. (20%)
High:  78  Low:  68

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  83  Low:  64

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  83  Low:  62

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  64

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Small risk for an Isolated shower.  (20%)
High:  85  Low:  65

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story