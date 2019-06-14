Great weather returns for your Friday

Look for more rain showers and storms into the weekend

by: Paul Wetzl

FORECAST:     

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. 
High:  71

Friday night:  Increasing clouds.  Small chance for a shower toward morning. (30%)
Low:  55   

Saturday:  Chance for showers early with scattered showers or storms into the afternoon. (60%)
High:  75   Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (90%)
High: 78   Low: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (70%)
High: 74  Low: 64

Tuesday:  Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 76  Low: 56

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds.  Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High:  79  Low: 56

Thursday:  Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  78  Low:  63

Friday:  Chance of a shower or storm. (30%)
High:  80  Low:  64

