BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Typically, fall foliage peaks by the first or second week of October. This year, the best colors could come later.

It's a delicate balance when it comes to weather and the changing of leaves. For the best fall foliage, we need warm, sunny days, cool nights and not too much rain. Our daytime highs and overnight lows for the month of September have been five to seven degrees above average, and our rainfall has been above average, too, by about an inch and a half. So, the best colors could come mid-October.