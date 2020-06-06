Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Great weather in the forecast for your Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Cristobal to have impact on our weather next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear and cooler tonight…lows in the low 50s
— A few clouds Sunday and cooler…highs in the low 70s
— Still sunny and a bit warmer Monday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny, hot and humid Tuesday…highs in the low 90s
— Warm and humid with scattered storms Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday…highs in the upper 70s
— Chance for showers or storms Friday…highs in the mid 70s
— Chance of showers and much cooler next Saturday…highs in the upper 60s
— A spotty shower possible next Sunday and even cooler…highs near 60

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award