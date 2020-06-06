Great weather in the forecast for your Sunday

Tropical Storm Cristobal to have impact on our weather next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear and cooler tonight…lows in the low 50s
— A few clouds Sunday and cooler…highs in the low 70s
— Still sunny and a bit warmer Monday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny, hot and humid Tuesday…highs in the low 90s
— Warm and humid with scattered storms Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday…highs in the upper 70s
— Chance for showers or storms Friday…highs in the mid 70s
— Chance of showers and much cooler next Saturday…highs in the upper 60s
— A spotty shower possible next Sunday and even cooler…highs near 60