Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Great weather Friday but more storms likely for the weekend

Weather

by: Jason Cerjak

Posted: / Updated:

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Some early evening storms tonight then clearing skies by morning…lows in the low 50s
— Morning fog is possible then plenty of sun for your Friday…highs in the mid 70s
— Increasing clouds throughout Friday and Saturday starts off cloudy
— Chances for showers Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday
— Highs in the low-to-mid 70s through the weekend
— Cooler to start the new week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 Monday and Tuesday
— Sunny to start the week then chances for more showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday
— Highs in the mid 70s for the second half of the new work week

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story