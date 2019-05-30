Great weather Friday but more storms likely for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Some early evening storms tonight then clearing skies by morning…lows in the low 50s
— Morning fog is possible then plenty of sun for your Friday…highs in the mid 70s
— Increasing clouds throughout Friday and Saturday starts off cloudy
— Chances for showers Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday
— Highs in the low-to-mid 70s through the weekend
— Cooler to start the new week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 Monday and Tuesday
— Sunny to start the week then chances for more showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday
— Highs in the mid 70s for the second half of the new work week
Important weather links:
Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts