Great weather for your Thursday

Dry weather expected through your Thursday afternoon.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 73

Thursday night: A few clouds.

Low: 53

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 53

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 71 Low: 55

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 54

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 62