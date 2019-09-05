Great weather for your Thursday

FORECAST
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 73
Thursday night: A few clouds.
Low: 53
Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle
into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 53
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 54
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 71 Low: 55
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 54
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 54
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 62
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 62