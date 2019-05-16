Great weather expected Thursday

Weather

by: Paul Wetzl

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Update:
– Showers taper off overnight
– Lows in the mid/upper 40’s
– Partly sunny Thursday
– Afternoon highs near 70°
– Showers and storms return late Thursday night
– Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind into Friday morning
– Scattered showers or storms Friday
– The highest risk will be early in the day

Weekend Weather:
– Warming into the mid 70’s Saturday
– Watching for Rain/Storms early morning
– Small chance for a shower  through the day
– Warming into the low 80’s Sunday
– Small risk for a shower or storm late day

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Text Alerts Sign up