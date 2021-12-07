We are at a turning point with the early sunsets here in Youngstown, Ohio.

The sun started setting at 4:53 p.m. on December 5. The sunset will stay at 4:53 p.m. until December 10. That is six days in a row with the earliest sunsets of the year.

Today, December 7, is the third day of the six, and the sun has set. That means that we are at the turning point of the year when the afternoons start getting longer. It is only a fraction longer, but it is a start.

Keep in mind that just because the sunset is at its turning point, it does not mean the days are getting longer. They will get shorter until the 21st of the month. We will lose close to a minute of day length from today (December 7) through the 21st of the month.

The sunrise will continue to be later until January 3, 2022. The latest sunrise is 7:47 a.m. and it starts on December 28 and ends on January 10, 2022.

The shortest day of this year is December 21, which is the Winter Solstice. The amount of day length on this date is 9 hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds. The sun will rise at 7:44 a.m. and set at 4:57 p.m. on the 21st.

This is a date to remember each year as it highlights the end of the shortest afternoons.