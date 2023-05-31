May is ending, and we can now say hello to June and the unofficial start of summer. With May coming to an end, let’s look at the weather we have seen this month.

How much rain did Youngstown receive during May?

The main weather story over the past several weeks has been the little rainfall and the lack of severe weather across the region. At the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, only seven days this month had measurable rain, with 1.3″ of rain falling this month. This put us 2.42″ below our normal rainfall of 3.72″.

Breakdown of May 2023 rainfall at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

With just 1.3″ of rain, May 2023 will be the sixth driest on record.

In addition to rain, the airport also recorded a trace of snowfall during the first few days of the month.

How warm was it in Youngstown during May?

From one of the coldest starts to May on record, with highs in the 40s to near 90° temperatures the last few days of the month, we experienced a wide range of temperatures this month.

Overall, the average temperature was around 58°, which was just 1° below normal.

High-temperature departure from normal during May 2023

What is the weather looking like for June?

At the beginning of each month, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues a monthly outlook showing which parts of the country will likely experience above or below-normal temperatures and precipitation. For the Valley, temperatures are leaning above normal while rainfall is leaning below normal.

The normal high temperatures for June will start in the mid-70s and will be in the low 80s by the end. The normal lows for June will range from the low to upper 50s. The average rainfall for the month is 3.9″.

Looking closer at the next few days, the start of June will be the same as the end of May. The first few days will be dry, sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

High temperatures for the first five days of May

Cooler temperatures will arrive for the first full week of the month, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather pattern will stay quiet with lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.