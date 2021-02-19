Getting colder again Friday night: How cold we drop tonight

We're still tracking a few snow showers

TODAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″. (40%)

High: 27

TONIGHT: Cold. Chance for snow showers or flurries especially in N snowbelt. Less than 1″ (Snowbelt could see up to an inch) (40%)Low: 10 (wind chills near or slightly below 0)

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mainly in snowbelt.

(30% AM)

High: 23 Low: 10

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 5

MONDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 37 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 37 Low: 28