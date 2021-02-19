Getting colder again Friday night: How cold we drop tonight

We're still tracking a few snow showers

TODAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″.  (40%)
High:  27

TONIGHT:  Cold. Chance for snow showers or flurries especially in N snowbelt.  Less than 1″ (Snowbelt could see up to an inch) (40%)Low:  10  (wind chills near or slightly below 0)

SATURDAY:  Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mainly in snowbelt.
(30% AM)
High:  23  Low:  10

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny.
High:  33  Low:  5

MONDAY:  Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High:  37  Low:  30

TUESDAY:  Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High:  37  Low:  28

