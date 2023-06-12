Because golf umbrellas have such a large diameter, they can be awkward to carry, especially in wind. Choose a size you can comfortably handle.

The weather pattern is making a major shift this week as multiple rain chances are moving into our area after a multi-week dry streak.

No precipitation was recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport 21 days in a row between May 21 through June 10, 2023 which is tied for the eighth longest dry streak on record.

Top 10 longest consecutive days without precipitation at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

This came to an end Sunday as a storm system finally pushed rain showers into the area.

While the heaviest of the rain fell further to the north and west around Cleveland, the Valley received between 0.3″ to 0.5″ of rain Sunday night as the rain continues to fall Monday morning.

Rainfall totals from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

This same storm system will become stalled out over the Great Lakes region by the end of the day. The result of this will be multiple chances of precipitation starting Tuesday as different disturbances rotate around the center of low pressure.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the low pressure system bringing unsettled weather throughout the week.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing the stalled out storm system bringing more rain to the area the rest of the week.

The rain is also good news for the air quality in the Valley. The storm system pushed the smoke off to the north and east. Additionally, much needed rainfall will fall in Canada this week which should help to quell the many wildfires burning there.

The rain chances will also bring below average temperatures to our area the next couple of days. Typically, the high temperature this time of year is around 78 degrees while the low temperature is in the mid 50s. However, there will be multiple days this week where the temperature will struggle to get out of the 60s.

High and low temperatures for Youngstown Tuesday through Sunday.

The rain combined with the cooler temperatures will likely help to improve the drought conditions that have impacted the Valley over the past three weeks.