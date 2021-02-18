Get ready for a cold weekend

The chance for a snow shower or flurry through Friday

Friday: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 23

Friday night: Colder. Chance for snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″. (NE snowbelt could see an inch or two) (40%)

Low: 10

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (30% AM)

High: 23 Low: 10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 5

Monday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 36 Low: 30

Tuesday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 28

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 26