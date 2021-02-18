Get ready for a cold weekend

Friday: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″. (40%)
High: 27 Low: 23
Friday night: Colder. Chance for snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″. (NE snowbelt could see an inch or two) (40%)
Low: 10
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (30% AM)
High: 23 Low: 10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 32 Low: 5
Monday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 36 Low: 30
Tuesday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 37 Low: 28
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 26