YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Amid the severe weather on Saturday, viewers in the Valley have been sending in their photos of the skies.
We’ve compiled a galley, which can be viewed here:
Some areas of the Valley saw over 3 inches of rainfall, and flooding has been a problem for many, as well as power outages.
The following areas are seeing power outages, as of 10:40 p.m. Saturday:
- Mahoning County: 143
- Trumbull County: 14
- Columbiana County: 127
- Mercer County: 281
- Lawrence County: 352
Most customers can expect their power to be restored by midnight.