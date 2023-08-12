YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Amid the severe weather on Saturday, viewers in the Valley have been sending in their photos of the skies.

We’ve compiled a galley, which can be viewed here:

Some areas of the Valley saw over 3 inches of rainfall, and flooding has been a problem for many, as well as power outages.

The following areas are seeing power outages, as of 10:40 p.m. Saturday:

Mahoning County: 143

Trumbull County: 14

Columbiana County: 127

Mercer County: 281

Lawrence County: 352

Most customers can expect their power to be restored by midnight.