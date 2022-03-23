by: Sara Pompeo Posted: Mar 23, 2022 / 08:10 PM EDT Updated: Mar 23, 2022 / 08:10 PM EDT SHARE (WKBN) – Viewers from across the Valley sent in photos of Wednesday evening’s rainbow. Courtesy: Christina Y., New MiddletownCourtesy: Kristen H., New MiddletownCourtesy: Wendy S., East PalestineCourtesy: Luke L., New MiddletownCourtesy: Dave O., New MiddletownCourtesy: Jean L., AustintownCourtesy: Rachel L., New Middletown If you have photos you’d like to share, send them through the WKBN Report It! feature on our website.