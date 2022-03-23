(WKBN) – Viewers from across the Valley sent in photos of Wednesday evening’s rainbow.

  • Double Rainbow, New Middletown (2)
    Courtesy: Christina Y., New Middletown
  • New Middletown rainbow
    Courtesy: Kristen H., New Middletown
  • East Palestine rainbow
    Courtesy: Wendy S., East Palestine
  • New Middletown rainbow
    Courtesy: Luke L., New Middletown
  • Double Rainbow, New Middletown (1)
    Courtesy: Dave O., New Middletown
  • Austintown rainbow
    Courtesy: Jean L., Austintown
  • Double Rainbow, New Middletown (3)
    Courtesy: Rachel L., New Middletown

If you have photos you’d like to share, send them through the WKBN Report It! feature on our website.