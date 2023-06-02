(WKBN) — June has started and temperatures are very warm. We are approaching one of the hottest days of the year. We are into the growing season across the country and the June moon’s name has a direct relationship.

The weather forecast for the weekend will be warm and mostly dry. Breaks in the clouds should help produce a nice view of the full strawberry moon.

When is the full moon?

The moon will be full on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:42 p.m. The June full moon is named the strawberry moon.

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

The strawberry moon is not named because it looks like a strawberry, or colored like a strawberry. It may look orange, or have a red tint, near the horizon as it rises. It will mix to the normal moon shade of white and gray through the night.

It is named the strawberry moon because it is near strawberry season. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, it was given its name by Native American tribes to signify the wild strawberry season.

The moon has been given names throughout the year by many cultures and generations throughout history.

A few of the names through the year are below:

January 6Wolf Moon6:08 p.m.
February 5Snow Moon1:29 p.m.
March 7Worm Moon7:40 a.m.
April 6Pink Moon12:34 a.m.
May 5Flower Moon1:34 p.m.
June 3Strawberry Moon11:42 p.m.
July 3Buck Moon7:39 a.m.
August 1Sturgeon Moon2:31 p.m.
August 30Blue Moon9:35 p.m.
September 29Harvest Moon5:57 a.m.
October 28Hunter’s Moon4:24 p.m.
November 27Beaver Moon4:16 a.m.
December 26Cold Moon10:33 p.m.
Full Moon Names through the year

 