(WKBN) — June has started and temperatures are very warm. We are approaching one of the hottest days of the year. We are into the growing season across the country and the June moon’s name has a direct relationship.

The weather forecast for the weekend will be warm and mostly dry. Breaks in the clouds should help produce a nice view of the full strawberry moon.

When is the full moon?

The moon will be full on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:42 p.m. The June full moon is named the strawberry moon.

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

The strawberry moon is not named because it looks like a strawberry, or colored like a strawberry. It may look orange, or have a red tint, near the horizon as it rises. It will mix to the normal moon shade of white and gray through the night.

It is named the strawberry moon because it is near strawberry season. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, it was given its name by Native American tribes to signify the wild strawberry season.

The moon has been given names throughout the year by many cultures and generations throughout history.

A few of the names through the year are below: