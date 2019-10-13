Frosty start to Sunday….then sunny and seasonable.

Chilly overnight with Frost Advisory in effect for the entire area through Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s with some patchy frost possible.

After a chilly start on Sunday, expect lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be near 65 degrees later this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night into Monday morning with chilly temperatures again. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees.

Another shot of unseasonably cool air is forecast for Monday with highs only in the mid 50s before warming back up on Tuesday.

Welcome to fall in the Valley !!