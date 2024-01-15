(WKBN) – A loud boom was reported by a First News viewer in the Sandy Lake area of Mercer County, Pennsylvania at 5 p.m. on Saturday night. The noise was strong enough to shake houses multiple miles away and it even knocked a picture off the wall, the viewer reported.



There was not a thunderstorm reported at that time and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) did not report an earthquake. What was the noise?



While there is no detection system, the reported details fit the criteria of a frost quake. What exactly is a frost quake? When there are extreme changes in temperature, water in the soil quickly freezes and expands. This can cause the surrounding soil and rock to crack. If the cracks are large enough, they can result in a noise loud enough to shake houses in the surrounding area.



Temperatures dropped from the low 40s on Friday night into the single digits by Sunday morning, which fits the criteria of an extreme temperature change. The risk for frost quakes will continue throughout the week due to the fact that temperatures will continue to stay well below freezing.

High temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio the next 7 days.



Thankfully, these events are very localized and are not a threat to life and property.

Remember to stay warm in the cold temperatures.