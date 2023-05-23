YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The growing season started early this spring across Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since the warm weather we experienced in early to mid-April, we have gone through periods of cold snaps that helped create frost.

There have been multiple frost and freeze warnings in the area as the growing season started early.

The current weather forecast does feature a few colder nights this week. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday afternoon, and as clouds clear into Wednesday night, it will turn colder one more time.

It has frosted very late in the season before. Our average last frost in Youngstown, Ohio is May 18 each year.

Will it frost this week?

The risk of a light frost will sneak back into the forecast this week. Temperatures will dip toward the upper-30s Wednesday and Thursday night.

The are a few variables that could limit the chance of frost.

1.) Wind: If the wind stays high enough into Wednesday night and Thursday morning, it will limit the chance for light frost.

2.) Dry air: The colder air moving in is very dry, and if dew point temperatures stay low enough, it will help limit the frost potential.

The best chance for any light frost would be in the lower valleys and typical colder spots throughout the area.

Weather forecast this week does include a small chance for light frost

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 55

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 76

Wednesday night: Clearing skies and turning colder. Chance for light frost in the coldest valleys.

Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cooler.

High: 63

Thursday night: Mainly clear and cool. Small chance for light frost in the coldest valleys.

Low: 38