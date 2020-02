From rain to snow showers this week

Mild temperatures Tuesday with a few showers

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 47 Low: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. (70%)

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers likely. Mixing to snow and turning colder and windy Wednesday night. (80%)

High: 46 Low: 36

THURSDAY: Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 30 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 19

SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 26 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 31 Low: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 22