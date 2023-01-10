(WKBN) — The weather pattern across the United States remains active as we approach the middle of January. A series of storms will sweep across the country like waves on a beach producing both rain and snow.

Storm systems are lined up from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Winter is known as a season that produces many storms as the wind flow high in the atmosphere remains very active with the seasonal changes in temperature. This active jet stream also influences and moves storms across the world. The United States also receives the impact from this wavy flow in the atmosphere.

What are all these big names for winter storms all about?

We have heard all kinds of meteorological words this winter like bomb cyclone, atmospheric river, blizzard, snowstorm, etc. These all do have meaning, but at the end of the day, they are simply big storms and low-pressure systems.

The intensity and storm dynamics cause certain meteorological terms to be applied to the storm name.

Some media outlets give the storms a name like the National Hurricane Center does with hurricanes and tropical systems. Names like Diaz, Elliot and Fernando are few of the names used so far this winter.

At some point through the winter, you will hear the word Nor’easter added to the list of these big storms. Again, these are all powerful winter storms, they just strengthen and grow in intensity in different ways.

Parade of storms this week

California and the West Coast continue to get pounded with heavy rain, snow as well as flooding and wind. These powerful storms move in off the Pacific Ocean and then travel across the country. If the wave can maintain its potential, the storm can push to the East Coast.

A snapshot of the weather map through the middle of the week.

Each wave will push warm air ahead of it with rain and even strong to severe thunderstorms. It then wraps colder air behind it with snow showers and blustery weather. The next storm in the parade quickly moves in and warms the air back up, so the colder air behind each system does not last long.

What we can expect here in Youngstown, Ohio

A weak wave is moving across the eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania region Tuesday and Wednesday. This wave will not produce much with clouds and a few sprinkles or flurries.

A stronger wave will sweep in for Thursday with rain developing and then turning colder into Friday with snow showers. It will stay blustery and colder into the weekend with lake-effect snow showers into Saturday. Accumulating snow will be possible Friday and into Saturday. Right now, the snowfall looks light. We will watch through the week.

Storm system moving through the Great Lakes Thursday.

Snow showers and colder weather are expected into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will try to warm up again into the 40s by early next week across northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.