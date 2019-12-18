Breaking News
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Frigid cold with snow ending tonight

Weather

Wind chills as cold as zero overnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Snow showers tapering off. Up to 1″ if stuck under snowbands. Cold and blustery. Wind chills dropping into the single digits to around zero at times.
Low: 10

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 25 Low: 10

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Still cold.
Low: 15

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 26

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 45 Low: 30

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com