Frigid cold with snow ending tonight

TONIGHT: Snow showers tapering off. Up to 1″ if stuck under snowbands. Cold and blustery. Wind chills dropping into the single digits to around zero at times.
Low: 10
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 25 Low: 10
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Still cold.
Low: 15
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 15
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 22
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 26
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 28
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 45 Low: 30