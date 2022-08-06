(WKBN) – Severe weather has been a constant theme across the United States this summer, and Friday, strong thunderstorms impacted Lawrence County. The thunderstorm formed in northwest Lawrence County around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

This thunderstorm grew in size and strength and became stationary over northern parts of Lawrence County. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., this complex of thunderstorms produced torrential rainfall, gusty winds and numerous lightning strikes.

Storm Team 27 VIPIR Radar showing the thunderstorm that affected northern Lawrence County yesterday evening.

Overall, the storm produced over 5″ of rainfall in less than six hours in parts of northern and eastern Lawrence County, Pa. The storm caused numerous flash flooding reports across the area and prompted a Flash Flood warning from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

Rainfall totals from the past 24 hours showing heavy rainfall in parts of Lawrence County, Pa.

Additionally, the storm caused damage to trees and a shed near the Edinburg area. The strong winds were likely the result of a microburst, which is a strong gust of winds that results from intense thunderstorm activity.

The storm appears to have caused winds from 30-40 miles per hour Friday, but some of those winds could have been stronger.

WKBN received footage of some of the storm damage from the Edinburg area. You can see video of the storm damage below:

What is a microburst?

A microburst, or downburst, is one of the more common types of severe weather that happens in the summer months throughout the United States. First, a strong thunderstorm updraft lofts water vapor high into the atmosphere. Then, the water vapor condenses into water droplets and sometimes hail forms. Next, the rain/hail becomes too heavy for the updraft to sustain and gravity causes it to fall down to the surface.

The weight of the water/hail results in a strong surge of air that spreads out and can cause damage to trees, buildings and agriculture. Watch the explainer video below: