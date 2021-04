Chance for an isolated shower through the morning

Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated shower. Small chance for snowflakes early. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 37

Friday night: Scattered clouds.

Low: 36

Saturday: Scattered clouds.

High: 52 Low: 36

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 34

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 38

Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower in the afternoon. (30% PM)

High: 61 Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 47 Low: 34