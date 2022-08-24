(WKBN) – High school football season is rolling and it is week two in Ohio and week one in Pennsylvania.

The first week of high school football in Ohio had a great start with dry conditions and nice weather.

Friday evening (August 26, 2022) will feature a chance for a shower or storm as the games get started. The Game of the Week will feature warm temperatures falling through the 70’s.

A storm system will swing through our region during the day Friday with the chance for showers and storms. The storm threat will increase late afternoon and into the evening. The timing on this wave could change a little as it approaches and should it pick up speed, the risk for showers and storms would end earlier in the evening.

Right now, the risk of a shower or storm is possible as the games start. The risk will decrease through the evening.

Temperatures will be warm with kickoff readings in the upper 70’s and falling toward 70° by the end of the game.

