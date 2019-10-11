LIVE NOW /
Friday Forecast

Weather

The next storm system will move into the Valley late Friday night

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  73 

Friday night:  Increasing clouds.  Rain showers developing.  Small chance for thunder.  Mainly late.  (70%)
Low:  48

Saturday:  Scattered  showers early.  Decreasing clouds into the afternoon.  (70%)
High:  61 

Sunday:  Mostly sunny. 
High:  63  Low:  37

Monday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  63  Low:  42

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated late day shower.  (20%PM)
High:  64  Low:  42

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  56  Low: 45

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30% AM)
High:  51  Low:  38

Friday:  Scattered clouds.
High:  57  Low:  40

