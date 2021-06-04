Friday Forecast: Only getting warmer from here

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 61
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 62
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)
High: 86 Low: 66
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40% PM)
High: 85 Low: 66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20% PM)
High: 83 Low: 65
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64