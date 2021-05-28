Friday Forecast: A washout

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (100%)
High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 55

SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny. (20% AM)
High: 64 Low: 45

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 63

