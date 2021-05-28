Friday Forecast: A washout

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Lordstown council held a work session Thursday to discuss the size of the water tower they are trying to build. They want one to better serve the village's need as more businesses like the battery plant come to the area.

After hearing the pros and cons of the different sized tanks, Mayor Arno Hill and councilmembers decided on a 3 million gallon water tank. Hill said it is a great thing for the village.

"It's going to guarantee that in case something would happen to the water supply, which if you are going to promise people you are going to be able to deliver water, we have to make sure that they have redundancy and we have back up.