Friday Forecast: A washout

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (100%)
High: 58
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 46
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 55
SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny. (20% AM)
High: 64 Low: 45
MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 45
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 55
THURSDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 59
FRIDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 63