FRIDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy.
High: 59
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 40
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 51
SUNDAY: Showers likely. Snow may mix in early. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 34
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 44 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38
THANKSGIVING: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 39
FRIDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 38
Friday forecast
It will be another mild November day with high temperatures in the mid 50s
