Friday forecast

A warming trend returns into the weekend

Friday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 54

Friday night: Becoming mostly clear. Frost possible.

Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 45

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 48

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 40

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 45

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower mainly late day. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 42