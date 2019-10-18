LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Friday forecast

Weather

A warming trend returns into the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early in the snowbelt. (20%)
High:  54

Friday night:  Becoming mostly clear.  Frost possible.
Low:  35 

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  63  Low:  35

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  68  Low:  45

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  70  Low:  48

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (60%)
High:  60  Low:  48

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for a shower early. (20%)
High:  55  Low:  40

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  61  Low:  45

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower mainly late day.  (30%)
High:  60  Low:  42

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com