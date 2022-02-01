(WKBN) – With the next big winter storm still another day and a half away, local road departments are already urging drivers to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel.

Mahoning County engineer Pat Ginnetti said his crews may try to pre-treat roads in advance of the storm by putting down a base of rock salt to melt the early snow or freezing rain that may fall starting Wednesday night.

But the timing of when to treat the roads and when the storm actually hits will mean everything.

“Obviously if you get it down too soon, you know, it’ll bounce and scatter. It can fly off the roads or if the temperature’s too high and it’s raining prior to it freezing it can just, you know, kind of dissolve and wash away,” said Ginnetti.



Ginnetti admitted freezing rain will present the biggest challenges — and potentially the most danger — for motorists and his drivers who will be trying to keep the roads clear.

“We watch all of the models, all of the weather reports and you still have to kinda sit and wait and see what’s gonna happen. So, you know, if we prepare for one and the other happens, you know, it kinda doesn’t work out that way,” said Ginnetti.