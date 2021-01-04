Freezing drizzle possible for the morning commute

A mild start to the day, but things cool off by this evening. Temperatures fall down from the 40s to the 30s by this evening as cooler air rushes back in. Any rain showers will end by the afternoon, but the cloudy skies still remain. Overnight, lows go down to around the freezing mark and we stay cloudy. Watching for a messy day Sunday with a wintry mix of rain/snow starting up in the morning and lasting throughout the day with highs around 40°.

Eventually, it will all switch back over into snow by tomorrow night. Then Monday and Tuesday could feature a few leftover lake effect snow showers. Accumulations could range somewhere around an additional inch of snow. Mostly cloudy skies stick around starting Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.