Freezing drizzle possible for the morning commute

Weather

The chance for a stray snow shower or flurry will stick around throughout the day

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle early. Isolated snow shower or flurry possible. (20%)
High: 36

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower possible. (20%)
Low: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow shower possible. (20%)
High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 27

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 32 Low: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 36 Low: 26

