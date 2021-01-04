MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle early. Isolated snow shower or flurry possible. (20%)
High: 36
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower possible. (20%)
Low: 29
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow shower possible. (20%)
High: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 28
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 27
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 22
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 32 Low: 23
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 36 Low: 26
Freezing drizzle possible for the morning commute
The chance for a stray snow shower or flurry will stick around throughout the day
