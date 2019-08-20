Forecast Update: Weather remains quiet overnight

Tracking showers and storms later Tuesday

YOUR FORECAST:    

Overnight:  A few clouds. Muggy.
Low:  64

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, humid with isolated storms and showers in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 87 

TUE night:  Mostly cloudy. Areas of showers and storms.  (60%)
Low:  67

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 85  

Thursday:  AM clouds, PM sun. Cooler and not as humid.
High: 77   Low:  64

Friday:  Mostly sunny, less humid.
High:  76  Low: 55

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  79  Low: 53

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, becoming more humid.
High:  81  Low: 56

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 84   Low: 61

