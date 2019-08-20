Forecast Update: Weather remains quiet overnight

YOUR FORECAST:
Overnight: A few clouds. Muggy.
Low: 64
Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid with isolated storms and showers in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 87
TUE night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of showers and storms. (60%)
Low: 67
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 85
Thursday: AM clouds, PM sun. Cooler and not as humid.
High: 77 Low: 64
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid.
High: 76 Low: 55
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 53
Sunday: Mostly sunny, becoming more humid.
High: 81 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 61