A strong storm system will bring a chance of severe weather to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the mid-80s for a high and conditions will feel muggy Saturday afternoon.

Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front in central Ohio Saturday afternoon and push into our viewing area between 2-10 p.m. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main threats. Any threat of severe weather will end after midnight Saturday night.

Severe thunderstorm outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC). The green color represents a 1 out of 5 on the severity index and the yellow color represents a 2 out of 5 on the severity index. The times represent approximate start and end times of severe weather.

WHAT: A strong cold front will bring possible severe thunderstorms to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania with the main threats being large hail and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts

WHEN: 2-10 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

ACTION: Make a severe weather plan, stay tuned to the Youngstown Weather Radar and visit our website for the latest weather alerts