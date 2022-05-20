A strong storm system will bring a chance of severe weather to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the mid-80s for a high and conditions will feel muggy Saturday afternoon.
Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front in central Ohio Saturday afternoon and push into our viewing area between 2-10 p.m. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main threats. Any threat of severe weather will end after midnight Saturday night.
WHAT: A strong cold front will bring possible severe thunderstorms to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania with the main threats being large hail and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts
WHEN: 2-10 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania
ACTION: Make a severe weather plan, stay tuned to the Youngstown Weather Radar