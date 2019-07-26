Forecast Update: Staying quiet overnight

Weather

More sunshine for Friday and the start of your weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUR FORECAST:    

Overnight: Clear skies.
Low: 59

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 61

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  85

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High:  87  Low:  65

Monday:  Increasing clouds. Chance of a t-storm late. Muggy. (30% PM)
High:  88  Low:  67

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely, especially afternoon. (70%)
High:  82  Low:  68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High:  81  Low:  65

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low:  62

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low: 61

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story