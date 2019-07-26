Forecast Update: Staying quiet overnight

YOUR FORECAST:
Overnight: Clear skies.
Low: 59
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 61
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 65
Monday: Increasing clouds. Chance of a t-storm late. Muggy. (30%
PM)
High: 88 Low: 67
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely, especially
afternoon. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly
cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 65
Thursday: Partly
sunny.
High: 82 Low: 62
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 61