Forecast Update: Staying quiet overnight

More sunshine for Friday and the start of your weekend

YOUR FORECAST:

Overnight: Clear skies.

Low: 59

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)

High: 87 Low: 65

Monday: Increasing clouds. Chance of a t-storm late. Muggy. (30% PM)

High: 88 Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely, especially afternoon. (70%)

High: 82 Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 62

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 61