Forecast Update: Rain chances increase this week

Weather

Sunny start to the week will not last long

YOUR FORECAST:

Overnight: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low:  60

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible into the afternoon. (20%)
High:  85

Monday Night: A few clouds.
Low:  64

Tuesday:  Increasing clouds. Showers and storms likely after noon. (70%)
High:  83  Low:  64

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81  Low:  62

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.  (40%)
High:  82  Low:  63

Friday:  Clouds and sun.
High:  79  Low:  60

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  78  Low:  56

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79  Low: 55



