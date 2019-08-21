Forecast Update: One more muggy day

Weather

Tracking an isolated shower or storm Wednesday

YOUR FORECAST:    

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms. Very muggy. Patchy fog possible. (40%)
Low:  68

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 85  

Wednesday Night:  Spotty evening storms and showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.  (30%)
Low:  61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. Cooler, not as humid. (20%)
High: 75 

Friday:  Mostly sunny. A pleasant afternoon.
High:  74  Low: 53

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  77  Low: 52

Sunday:  Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High:  80  Low: 55

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 81  Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon.  (40%)
High: 83   Low: 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 85   Low:  63

