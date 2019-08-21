Forecast Update: One more muggy day

YOUR FORECAST:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms. Very muggy. Patchy fog possible. (40%)
Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 85
Wednesday Night: Spotty evening storms and showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. (30%)
Low: 61
Thursday: Mostly
cloudy. Small risk for a shower. Cooler, not as humid. (20%)
High: 75
Friday: Mostly sunny. A pleasant afternoon.
High: 74 Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 52
Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High: 80 Low: 55
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly
sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 65
Wednesday: Partly
sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 63