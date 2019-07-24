Forecast Update: More sunshine Wednesday

Overnight: A few clouds. Cool and pleasant.
Low: 55
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 77
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 54
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 63
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (30%
PM)
High: 85 Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 67
Wednesday: Partly
sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 65