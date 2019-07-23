Forecast Update: Clearing out towards morning

Lots of sunshine expected the rest of the week







Overnight: Clearing skies towards morning. Small chance of a light shower early. Cooler and less humid. (20%)

Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Pleasant.

High: 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 54

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 54

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Increasing humidity.

High: 86 Low: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (20% PM)

High: 87 Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 65





