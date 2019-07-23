Forecast Update: Clearing out towards morning

Weather

Lots of sunshine expected the rest of the week

Posted: / Updated:



Overnight: Clearing skies towards morning. Small chance of a light shower early. Cooler and less humid. (20%)
Low:  59

Tuesday:  Partly to mostly sunny skies. Pleasant.
High:  76  

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)  
High:  78  Low:  54

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  79  Low:  54

Friday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  83  Low:  59

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  62

Sunday:  Mostly sunny. Increasing humidity.
High:  86  Low:  64

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (20% PM)
High:  87  Low:  66

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High:  86  Low:  65



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story