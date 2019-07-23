Forecast Update: Clearing out towards morning

Overnight: Clearing skies towards morning. Small chance of a light shower early. Cooler and less humid. (20%)
Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Pleasant.
High: 76
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 54
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 54
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Increasing humidity.
High: 86 Low: 64
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (20%
PM)
High: 87 Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 65