Forecast Update: A look ahead to the weekend

Today: Mostly sunny. Very small risk for a shower or sprinkle
in the afternoon. (10%)
High: 80
Tonight: Mainly
clear skies.
Low: 59
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 62
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 66
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 67
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 67
Wednesday: Mostly
cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65
Thursday: Partly
sunny.
High: 81 Low: 63