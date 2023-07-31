YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another bout of Canadian wildfire smoke is forecast to impact the Valley Monday afternoon and into the day Tuesday. The wildfires continue to rage in multiple parts of Canada, therefore, anytime there is a northerly wind, there will be a chance that the wildfire smoke drifts into the Valley.

The image below shows that wildfire smoke pushing into our area late Monday night. This product is called “vertically integrated wildfire smoke,” so it shows smoke on the map regardless of its location in the air.

Wildfire smoke is forecast to return to Valley tonight. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Thankfully, this round of wildfire smoke is forecast to remain elevated and away from the surface, for the most part. Therefore, any effect on the surface air quality should be minimal. The video loop below shows the surface wildfire smoke through the day on Tuesday.

Future surface smoke from the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker.



The video loop above shows that most, if not all, of the smoke stays away from the surface. There is some potential for light smoke at the surface late Tuesday, however, the air quality will continue to be better than what was experienced in previous weeks.

The air quality forecast for Youngstown is below. The air quality index will begin to steadily rise Monday afternoon into the evening. By Monday night, the air quality index will be in the “moderate” category and continue increasing until Thursday.

Air quality forecast for Youngstown, Ohio.

The above image shows the poorest air quality index this year, which occurred on June 28. The values this week will be nowhere near what happened in late June.

The hope is that continued cooler temperatures and rain will help to hamper wildfires in Canada over the coming weeks.