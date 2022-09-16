(WKBN) – The last weekend of summer looks like it will be a warm one here in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

High pressure is holding strong for the region and this will keep our weather nice and dry through Sunday afternoon.

There are many festivals and fall fun across the region through the weekend.

Your weekend forecast

If you are heading out this evening, you can expect a few clouds and temperatures sliding out of the 80s and into the 70s.

Hartford Apple Festival in Hartford, Ohio

High school football will have another great evening with warm temperatures and dry weather.

High school football forecast for Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania

The weekend will feature a few clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. It will stay dry through Sunday afternoon.

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy fog late.

Low: 58°

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 83°

Saturday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 84

Weekend forecast for Johnny Appleseed in Lisbon, Ohio

Here is a look at some of the community events taking place through the weekend.